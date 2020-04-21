Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Clever Leaves, Canopy Growth Sign Supply Deal
Jelena Martinovic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2020 1:00pm   Comments
Share:
Clever Leaves, Canopy Growth Sign Supply Deal

Cannabis companies Clever Leaves and Canopy LATAM Corp. announced Tuesday a joint agreement to enroll in a regional supply deal that will last at least one year.

According to the terms, Clever Leaves is required to deliver extracted products from its Colombian cannabis farming sites and GMP-licensed processing system to the Canopy Growth’s (TSX:WEED) (NYSE:CGC) Latin American subsidiary.

If successful, both companies may renew the agreement for two additional years.

Kyle Detwiler, CEO of Clever Leaves, said the company strongly believes this agreement will yield them significant near-term revenue.

“It also validates Colombia as a key source for the future of the cannabinoid supply chain, an important milestone for both Canopy Growth and Clever Leaves," Detwiler said. "Certified with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) to produce medical cannabis, Clever Leaves is well-positioned to supply companies such as Canopy Growth, enhancing their returns on capital invested and enabling greater focus on downstream commercial activities.”

The company is managing around 1.8 million square feet of greenhouses in Colombia, where it received permits for cultivation, extraction, and commercialization of high-THC medical cannabis via exporting.

Clever Leaves is licensed under Colombia’s food and drug regulatory agency and has the potential to enter the league of large suppliers of medical cannabis on a global level.

“Clever Leaves has proven its capabilities in Colombia and through this supply agreement, Canopy LATAM is furthering the implementation of its asset-light model and accelerating time to market with regionally produced GMP-certified medical cannabis products,” said Canopy LATAM’s Managing Director Antonio Droghetti.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CGC)

ESPAÑOL • Noticias del Día: Especial Celebridades 4/20, Un Nuevo Podcast, Millonarios del Cannabis, y Más
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelics Industry News Stories Of The Week
Is Drake The Next Superstar Of The Cannabis Industry?
The Week In Cannabis: Aurora And Canopy's Bad News, Charitable Initiatives During A Pandemic, And Big Capital Raises
ESPAÑOL • Noticias del Día: Drake, Cheech Marin, Tommy Chong, El Museo del Cannabis de WeedMaps, y Más
Canopy Growth Cuts Back Global Operations, Closes Canadian Facility, Lays Off 85
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CBD Clever Leaves Kyle DetwilerCannabis News Best of Benzinga

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.29
-0.1849
- 4.14%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$272.24
-9.52
- 3.38%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$11.19
-0.37
- 3.2%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$7.91
-0.1119
- 1.4%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
May 30, 2020 - May 31, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
Cannabis Business Summit & Expo
June 15, 2020 - June 17, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
June 20, 2020 - June 21, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, MA
see all