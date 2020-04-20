Market Overview

Herb Launches Free Cannabis Ordering And Pickup Service In Canada
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 20, 2020 2:45pm   Comments
Cannabis information platform Herb is launching a new online ordering and pickup service for cannabis products in Canada.

While this type of offering has become quite popular in these COVID-19 times, as consumers turn to options that minimize the amount of contact with other people, Herb Pickup is different in that it won’t charge customers or retailers for the service.

Through the Herb website, consumers can place an order at their favorite dispensary and pick it up without the need to stand in line.

The company says its penetration among retailers in Canada is above 80%.

Founder and CEO Matt Gray says the company is expanding its retail footprint in Los Angeles and New York as well.

“Herb Pickup is an end-to-end solution that will elevate the way Canadians purchase cannabis. We are hyper-focused on creating cutting edge technology to better serve consumers,” says Matt Gray, founder and CEO of Herb.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

