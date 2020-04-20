Market Overview

Hollister Biosciences To Support Chronic Relief 4/20 Fundraiser
Jelena Martinovic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2020 2:41pm   Comments
Hollister Biosciences Inc. announced Monday it decided to engage in Farechild Events' Chronic Relief 4/20 fundraiser as an official brand partner through its cannabis division.

The upcoming virtual event will be celebrating the unofficial holiday for the cannabis community. It's meant to raise funds for Feeding America, a charitable organization supporting those vulnerable during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Famous cannabis personalities are teaming up with celebs, and other public figures for Chronic Relief to deliver entertainment globally via free telethon live-web broadcast.

The event, organized and produced by Farechild founders Dave Tran and James Zachodni, is taking place today 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. PST. It will be live-streamed on YouTube, Facebook and Twitch.

"There's countless families who are surviving this crisis hungry, scared, and unsupported. We have the network, we have the passion, we have the technology to raise awareness. Most importantly Feed America needs the funding to do their incredible work during this crisis. The support we've received from the cannabis media and industry community is remarkable," said Tran.

Hollister CEO Carl Sailing shared a similar view, adding they are honored to be a part of the event.

A total of 28 cannabis brands and companies backed up Chronic Relief through a number of diverse platforms with the same goal – to help those in need.

Farechild Events commented on the event: "In our current state of uncertainty, we know it's essential to unite as a community to offer strength and optimism during this international crisis. The cannabis industry was built on the giving spirit and if there has ever been a time to harness the strength of the cannabis community, it's now. Let's come together to support those facing hunger as a result of the COVID-19."

