Reine Media Launches Digital Channels Focused On Voting And Cannabis

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, production company Reine Media has developed two digital TV channels.

The channels will provide multiple touch points to educate, connect, and grow engagement during the pandemic, while traditional outreach is not possible.

Blue Reine, dedicated to candidates and voters, is a "Virtual Campaign Trail" that enables candidates and service organizations to be introduced, interviewed, and raise funds by reaching voters in their homes.

Blue Reine will feature interviews and stories focusing on voter engagement as well as videos and magazine articles that will create virtual town halls encouraging voters to engage with, and donate to, local and national candidates. Green Reine, devoted to the cannabis community, is a collaboration with CWCBExpo that will highlight what is happening to cannabis businesses during this time.

Green Reine is expected to feature cannabis companies, products, and services while highlighting experts, celebrities and business leaders in the industry.

Both TV channels will be syndicated and shared on multiple digital and streaming platforms as well as through social media.

“Between campaign fundraising and the cannabis industry, over $60 billion dollars in the US economy came to a screeching halt," Shawna Vercher, executive producer at Reine Media, told Benzinga. "Candidates can no longer hold rallies or fundraising events and - depending on the state - cannabis businesses have had to adapt dramatically or shut down. One of the things these two industries share is that they grow through connectivity. People donate when they feel like they know and trust a candidate. Cannabis businesses rely on relationships in the movement to thrive. These channels, Blue Reine & Green Reine, will jump-start these industries again by creating a new way to connect with their audiences from a distance.”

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.