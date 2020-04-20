Market Overview

Trulieve To Hit Milestone By Opening 46th Florida Dispensary
Jelena Martinovic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2020 12:45pm   Comments
Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a seed-to-sale medical marijuana company, has opened a new dispensary in Titusville, Florida.

The store debuted April 18, on Columbia Boulevard, according to the company’s Friday press release. The South Titusville dispensary is Trulieve’s 46th location in Florida, and 48th in the U.S. 

"Expanding access on the Space Coast allows us to bring direct access to patients across the state, with online ordering, in-store pick-up options, and statewide delivery available to help patients," said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers in a statement.

The company aims to satisfy the needs and demands of Florida’s patients while looking after its employees and customers during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Trulieve’s collection of THC and CBD products is made up of concentrates, tinctures, smokable cannabis, topical creams and vaporizers.

At the same time, customers are offered home delivery and in-store pick-up.

According to the Office of Medical Marijuana Use, around 335,000 patients are holders of an active ID card, while Trulieve — considered Florida's leading medical cannabis provider — is supplying around half of the state's overall volume, per the Florida Department of Health.

On the day of the Titusville dispensary opening, Trulieve offered patients a 25% in-store discount. Following CDC guidelines for social distancing, Trulieve offered patients online ordering before the store opens as well as to schedule appointments for the occasion.

Photo courtesy of Trulieve

 

