Lovappy Picks 4/20 To Debut Dating App For Musicians, Cannabis Lovers

The startup behind a new dating app designed for musicians and cannabis users announced its official launch Monday.

Lovappy, which claims to have some 5,000 users without any advertising, picked April 20 — an unofficial holiday to celebrate all-things cannabis — to tout its debut.

The app is unique in that it provides users a way to send music with highlighted lyrics. Lovappy partnered with UpYours, a content-curating app, to bring its users original content. Songs are available on the Lovappy platform, and each time a user sends one to a potential date, the author earns around 40 cents.

Lovappy also lets users, which it refers to as "ballers," to record voice messages, confidently spend money and send gifts.

"Lovappy claims that today's world is made up of four types of people: people that use cannabis, people that used cannabis in the past, people that are thinking about using cannabis, and people that will never use cannabis," Lovappy spokesperson Mark Nejmeh.

Like other dating apps, Lovappy relies on a data-matching algorithm that questions aspects such as politics, religion and sex.

In addition to sending music with highlighted lyrics, Lovappy plans to allow users to send other types of content like snippets of literature and news.

The Jersey City, New Jersey-based app also organizes hikes, concerts and museum walks.

Photo courtesy of Lovappy