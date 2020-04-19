Market Overview

Two More 4/20 Events To Check Out: The Miss Grass Summit, 'LoveFest' On iHeartRadio
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 19, 2020 5:06pm   Comments
As 4/20 approaches, here are two more events worth checking out Monday. 

The Miss Grass 4/20 Summit

The Miss Grass 4/20 Summit was conceived as a day to celebrate and get good at weed with friends, advocates and very special guests.

From 3-7:20pm ET, attendees are invited to congregate on Zoom for a free day of programming, best described as a virtual smoking session, lunch-and-learn and workshop all rolled into one, with topics ranging from sex to social justice and science to lifestyle, and are all geared toward helping the world get good at weed. 100 percent of donations along with sales from Miss Grass’ 4/20 shop will go toward the Last Prisoner Project and its COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund — an advocacy group aiming to free the 40,000 people in prison for cannabis.

"Leveraging the fact most of us are home this 4/20, we wanted to virtually come together and celebrate our favorite plant and honor those who lost their freedom for the same plant we so freely enjoy. The Miss Grass Summit embodies our mission of helping the world get good at weed — by shining a light on the history, the science and the playfulness of this plant,” said summit co-founder Kate Miller.

The ‘LoveFest’

24 hours. 24 time zones. 24 4/20s.

This is the theme of the “LoveFest” event, conceived for people who love and truly care for cannabis and hemp.

Sixty influencers representing 20 countries will be joining throughout the day.

This year it might feel like cannabis (in every form) is legal across the U.S. while it’s being enjoyed by way of Zoom.

“When ‘instant-history’ takes place take place this 4/20, we are going give you the history of this budding industry from the mouths of the pioneers that built it. Past, present and future,” said organizer Casper Leitch.

“We’ve collected 60 of the worlds most influential and impactful cannabis legends activists and influencers, all gathering in the name of love.”

This event will be the only 4/20 event streaming on iHeart Radio. It’ll also be available from Time4Hemp.news to Apple TV, e360TV, Facebook and YouTube . 

It’ll stream live from New Zealand at midnight. EST on Sunday 19 and will circle the globe, following six different hosts for 24 hours, ending at midnight on 4/20. 

Posted-In: 420Cannabis News Previews Events Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

