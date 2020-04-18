Refocusing Efforts: Mary Documentary Crew Turns To COVID-19 Aid In Detroit

During a time when the world stands still, sometimes the best thing you can do is keep moving. However that manifests. Even if just for peace-of-mind.

That’s exactly what defines the Mary Documentary team. Just one foot in front of the other, even if the path they walk changes.

Covid-19 changed everyone’s path

In the beginning of 2020, the Mary Documentary team, Jeff Rutledge and Justin Hatchett, committed to a community directed film, allowing people on social media to help direct and produce a documentary about marijuana/cannabis.

The foundation of this decision was rooted in the communal nature of cannabis culture.

‘Puff, Puff, Pass’

Their path was opening opportunities for them to tell stories from some of the most interesting characters from all over the cannabis industry.

Most recently, the Mary Documentary was featured on Forbes, twice in one month.

The path they were walking seemed to have fruit growing alongside their trail.

And they knew it; everyone in the industry did too.

In their hometown of Detroit, Michigan on March 29th, the headline of the Detroit Free Press read “Detroit is new hotspot for fast-spreading cases” of coronavirus.

Jeff and Justin knew they would be forced to slow down the documentary process. The momentum and initial success of the Mary Documentary became trivial; boardline meaningliness.

They knew the path was going to change.

And as fast as this realization came to them, so did that new path.

Refocusing

Personal Protective Equipment is in short supply, Rutledge and Hatchett explained. This is why they are now focused on providing millions of N95 masks and other PPE to healthcare workers across the State of Michigan with reliable suppliers from Asia and South America.

As of April 10, 2020 Jeff Rutledge and Justin Hatchett have been in contact with Chan Wakefield of Congresswomen Elissa Slotkin’s office, as well as in communication with the State of Michigan DTMB Center for Procurement. They are able to supply millions of PPE to hospitals in serious need, directly from the manufacturer.

And I’m writing this today to help in their effort.

Sometimes our path in life changes direction. One foot in front of the other.

While their path may be different, the reason is still the same. For the Mary Documentary, Jeff and Justin are on a mission rooted in community.

We look forward to them getting back to their original mission, but it’s hard to overlook their willingness to help. In a time when most users of cannabis just want to create tik-tok videos or watch netflix; waiting for this ordeal to pass over, Jeff and Justin show us that it's ok to stop everything, and lend a helping hand.

Image from company website.

