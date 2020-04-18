4/20 Events To Check Out: Peter Tosh, Al Harrington, A Telethon And A Guinness Attempt

It’s real and it’s here: 4/20.

For 2020, the day of cannabis was extended numerically for an entire month.

Below are several events worth checking out on 4/20 — the holiest of stoner holidays.

The Peter Tosh Online Concert

On April 20, the world will honor Peter Tosh’s impact on cannabis legalization, reggae, Jamaica and equality.

The Peter Tosh Brand and Legacy is producing an online conference and concert on Peter Tosh’s Facebook and Instagram pages featuring live performances from global reggae artists.

The event begins at 12 p.m. EST and will include cannabis activist Steve DeAngelo speaking to Tosh’s daughter Niambe on Facebook Live.

“My father's voice was not only a musical instrument but just as important, a social instrument, bringing cannabis legalization into the consciousness and lexicon of millions around the world,” Niambe says.

Instagram: @petertosh

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PeterTosh

Viola’s Monthlong Celebration

Viola has made a point of celebrating 4/20 through a 20-day interactive Instagram live series with founder Al Harrington.

The series kicked off with J.R. Smith and features other celebrity guests the such as Christian Combs, Dreamville’s JID, CC Sabathia, Wilson Chandler, Stephen Jackson, DJ Boof, GuapDad and others.

"Everyone has been hit hard by the ongoing crisis. We as a brand think it is of the utmost priority to shed light on how each industry is being affected across all sectors," Harrington said.

"Through this series we’re able to hear those personal stories and get an inside look into how we’re all navigating this new landscape."

Viola is going to share positivity and entertainment too, he said.

"We’re all still going to enjoy celebrating 4/20 — just through a different medium."

LivWell’s ‘420 For A Cause’

Since COVID-19 has canceled countless in-person events across the world, LivWell Enlightened Health, a Colorado-based dispensary chain, is taking its 420 celebration online with “420 for a Cause.”

It’s a free-to-watch event based on the classic telethon format, in which viewers have the opportunity to make donations to multiple Colorado charities while enjoying a lengthy roster of music and comedy stars.

It’s a strong lineup, hosted by Denver comedian Andy Juett and comprised of well-known musical acts including members of the Disco Biscuits, Thievery Corporation and The Motet,and comedic performances by The Sklar Brothers, Ron Funches (Trolls, Undateable, 6 Underground, Get Hard), Doug Benson (Super High Me) and more.

It will be the best 4 hours and 20 minutes of this year’s 420. To join the event, simply visit 420foracause.com between 3-7:20 p.m. EST on Monday, April 20.

“We always look forward to celebrating 420, and even though this year’s festivities have been impacted by COVID-19, we see an opportunity to help those in need,” says Michael Lord, senior vice president of business development at LivWell.

“420 for a Cause gives us the chance to provide great entertainment to those who typically celebrate the occasion while also raising valuable funds for professionals whose livelihoods have been negatively impacted by this pandemic.”

A Shot At A Guinness World Record

Want to break a world record this 4/20?

One cannabis entrepreneur, Tony Diepenbrock, seeks to break the world record for “Most People Consuming Cannabis on Video Chat.”

The goal is to raise money for the Last Prisoner Project, a nonprofit advocating for the freedom of nonviolent marijuana convicts.

“Breaking this world record will forever remind the cannabis community of this defining moment for our industry — we’ve been deemed essential,” he says.

The event is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. EST on 4/20. Reserve your spot on the website and vote for what song is played for the world record moment.

Check it out on 420worldrecord.com

Photo by Javier Hasse.