Flourish Software Launches LeafLink Integration

Flourish Software, a supply chain and inventory management software for cannabis, hemp and CBD operations, is announcing a new integration with New York-based LeafLink, a wholesale marketplace platform for the cannabis industry.

The new integration will sync products, inventory, customers and order information into LeafLink’s ecosystem of more than 1,500 brands and 4,700 retailers to make selling through that platform significantly more efficient.

“We are grateful to merge our services with such an important and leading marketplace like LeafLink to help our customers maximize sales,” Flourish CEO Colton Griffin told Benzinga.

“Now, our clients who use LeafLink will have real time, accurate inventory on the platform, reducing the chance of selling something they don’t have on hand. Syncing the customer list, item names, pricing, inventory quantities and order data between these systems is key to reducing duplicate data entry and efficiently managing day-to-day operations.”

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.