Cannabis Investors Set to Participate in Benzinga's First Virtual Deal Room
Benzinga Events  
 
April 17, 2020 10:45am   Comments
DETROIT, Apr. 17, 2020 -- Benzinga, a financial news and data company, announced today that the first iteration of its Virtual Deal Room event series will take place on April 24, 2020, at 10 a.m. EDT.

Benzinga’s Virtual Deal Room is a new extension of one of the cannabis industry’s most popular event series: the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference. In this exclusive new program, Benzinga aims to pair 2-5 presenting companies with active investors who have disclosed their desire and ability to place capital now.

Companies presenting on April 24, 2020 include:

VerdeMed: a private Canadian pharmaceutical company bringing medical cannabis solutions to Latin American patients.

Morenci Cannabis Park: a private, Michigan-based cultivator and processing company poised to scale quickly.

CannGoods: a supply chain company using software and a curated network of partners to help accelerate market entry for CPG brands. 

Investors interested in attending or companies interested in presenting, should email events@benzinga.com or call 313-749-9730.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

