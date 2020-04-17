Ryah Medtech, Northern Green Canada Pursue EU Medical Device Approval For Cannabis Inhaler

Data provider RYAH Medtech Inc. said Friday it has signed a distribution agreement with an EU GMP-certified producer of medical cannabis, Northern Green Canada Inc.

With this deal, the company — known for its dry herb inhaler — will reach consumers in German-speaking regions of Europe.

There are two phases of the partnership: regulatory and commercial.

During the regulatory phase, both companies will work on obtaining EU Medical Device Registration approval for the RYAH dose-measuring inhale and will present the basis for the inclusion of the planned products in German pharmacies.

During the commercial phase, the companies will create a commercial distribution strategy, and NGC will be an exclusive distributor of RYAH dose-controlled inhalers and cartridges, which will be filled with NGC’s sourced plant-based medicine, according to the press release.

"This agreement with RYAH brings to our pipeline a high-value partnership with a medicinal focus and the potential to help a great number of patients in Germany and beyond," NGC Chief Executive Officer Lisa McCormack said in a statement.

"We are delighted to partner with RYAH, a pioneering specialty delivery device company with a strong team and we believe this alliance underscores our strong focus on and commitment to healthcare innovation.”