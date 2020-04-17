Green Line's Footprint Grows To Southern California

Green Line Delivery is expanding its services.

The Northern California cannabis company will now be reaching the Southern California market and covering more than 20 cities, including Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Venice Beach, Hollywood and Calabasas, the company said Friday.

The segement, GreenLine Delivery SoCAL, also has plans to start providing extra services to VIP customers in the upcoming months. Its collaborators include Alien Labs, GoldDrop, Connecte and Gas House.

The company said it will also provide personalized budtender experiences as part of its customer support service.

"Green Line Delivery's success in the Bay Area is based on its unwavering dedication to the needs of its customers and suppliers," Justin Neal, COO of GreenLine Delivery SoCal, said in a statement.

"We look forward to replicating that success in Southern California."

Green Line is also touting a number of other initiatives it has in the works, including a virtual budtender app; VIP offerings such as networking events and hospitality experiences with celebrity chefs; quarterly market intelligence reports; and full-service consulting.

Courtesy photo.