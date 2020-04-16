GreenBroz Looks To Get PPE Sterilization Tech Approved To Help Combat COVID-19

GGreenBroz is hoping its manufacturing facilities can be used to help combat coronavirus.

The cannabis company has shifted its gears and adapted a portion of its production force to provide full automation of the Gard'n Clean chlorine dioxide (Cl02) system as a way to sterilize personal protective equipment (PPE).

"We were in a unique position to be able to shift our efforts to the design and production of a system which can address an immediate and urgent need in the midst of this current crisis," Green Broz CEO, Cullen Raichart said. "We want to be part of the solution and are excited that we have a prototype ready to go, and are currently seeking FDA Fast Track approval."

The system is expected to help medical professionals reuse PPE and supplies, which have been dwindling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Extractor designed for processing cannabis has been retrofitted with the Cl02 gas detection advanced sensing system, designed to recognize the level of Cl02 in the rotating drum.

Scott Rotary Seals provided the seal, which enables the Cl02 to enter the rotating chamber. Kaman Automation designed the touch-screen panels making the machine safe, as there is minimal contact with the surface of the touch screen and at the same time its easily cleanable.

"Using Gard'n Clean patented, ultrapure Cl02 is the only way to fully remediate without damaging or leaving a residue on disinfected material," said Shamol Vyas, founder of Gard'n Clean.

Photo courtesy of GreenBroz