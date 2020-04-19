Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Last Prisoner Project, 4Front Partner To Supply Liquid Disinfectant To Prisons
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 19, 2020 10:05pm   Comments
Share:
Last Prisoner Project, 4Front Partner To Supply Liquid Disinfectant To Prisons

4Front Ventures (CSE: FFNT) (OTC: FFNTF) has partnered with The Last Prisoner Project to supply minimum-security prisons housing people with non-violent drug offenses across the country with liquid disinfectant to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

As of April 20, 4Front said it will devote some of its production operations at its Washington facility for creating liquid disinfectant. The company will donate a portion of the hand sanitizer produced to prisons in need of supplies.

In addition to supply the prisons, 4Front will send disinfectant to all of its Mission dispensary stores, Brightleaf production facilities and select medical professionals and first responders in Seattle, Chicago and Boston, three areas where 4Front has a strong community presence.

The Last Prisoner Project will lead the coordinating efforts with the Department of Corrections to determine how to best distribute this essential product to the prison populations in need on a state-by-state basis.

The decision to convert 4Front's facilities "was a no brainer" due to the "shortages of sanitary materials these vulnerable populations are facing,” said CEO Leo Gontmakher. 

“We don’t believe anyone should be incarcerated for a cannabis-related offense, much less during a global pandemic. Inmates face tight living conditions which allows the coronavirus to ravage through the population thus making it a breeding ground for illness," Gontmakher said. 

"This partnership with the Last Prisoner Project is more than just a corporate philanthropic statement, it is one we hold in high esteem, and for millions of people in the prison system, it means their cannabis conviction won’t mean a death sentence.”

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FFNTF)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 9, 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 7, 2020
The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Back In The Red, CannTrust Enters Creditor Protection, Good News For MedMen, GW Pharma
4Front Ventures Shakes Up Management, Cuts Staff To Become Cash Flow Positive
A Snapshot Of America's Medical Marijuana Markets: Massachusetts
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 18, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: coronavirus Covid-19Cannabis News Health Care Markets General Best of Benzinga

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$11.52
0.43
+ 3.88%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.40
0.1444
+ 3.39%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$286.54
7.58
+ 2.72%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$7.85
0.18
+ 2.35%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
May 30, 2020 - May 31, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
Cannabis Business Summit & Expo
June 15, 2020 - June 17, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
June 20, 2020 - June 21, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, MA
see all