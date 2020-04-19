Last Prisoner Project, 4Front Partner To Supply Liquid Disinfectant To Prisons

4Front Ventures (CSE: FFNT) (OTC: FFNTF) has partnered with The Last Prisoner Project to supply minimum-security prisons housing people with non-violent drug offenses across the country with liquid disinfectant to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

As of April 20, 4Front said it will devote some of its production operations at its Washington facility for creating liquid disinfectant. The company will donate a portion of the hand sanitizer produced to prisons in need of supplies.

In addition to supply the prisons, 4Front will send disinfectant to all of its Mission dispensary stores, Brightleaf production facilities and select medical professionals and first responders in Seattle, Chicago and Boston, three areas where 4Front has a strong community presence.

The Last Prisoner Project will lead the coordinating efforts with the Department of Corrections to determine how to best distribute this essential product to the prison populations in need on a state-by-state basis.

The decision to convert 4Front's facilities "was a no brainer" due to the "shortages of sanitary materials these vulnerable populations are facing,” said CEO Leo Gontmakher.

“We don’t believe anyone should be incarcerated for a cannabis-related offense, much less during a global pandemic. Inmates face tight living conditions which allows the coronavirus to ravage through the population thus making it a breeding ground for illness," Gontmakher said.

"This partnership with the Last Prisoner Project is more than just a corporate philanthropic statement, it is one we hold in high esteem, and for millions of people in the prison system, it means their cannabis conviction won’t mean a death sentence.”