Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Canopy Growth Cuts Back Global Operations, Closes Canadian Facility, Lays Off 85
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 16, 2020 2:45pm   Comments
Share:
Canopy Growth Cuts Back Global Operations, Closes Canadian Facility, Lays Off 85

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) announced global operational changes Thursday that it said are intended to improve production, balance supply and demand and enhance overall efficiencies.

They include: 

  • Quitting operations in South Africa and Lesotho, with a plan to transfer ownership of all African operations. Canopy said it should finalize the transaction in the upcoming weeks.
  • Closing an indoor facility in Yorkton, Saskatchewan in response to the market climate in Canada.
  • Halting operations at its Colombia cultivation facility and starting to rely on local suppliers for raw materials and Procaps for “formulation and encapsulation activities.”
  • Stopping its farming activities in Springfield, New York due to a surplus of hemp produced last year.

Layoffs, Closures 'An Important Step' For Canopy 

Canopy said it is laying off about 85 full-time employees. The company said it expects to record projected pre-tax charges of around CA$700-800 million ($495.9-566.8 million) in the quarter ending March 31.

"When I arrived at Canopy Growth in January, I committed to conducting a strategic review in order to lower our cost structure and reduce our cash burn," CEO David Klein said in a statement.

 "I believe the changes outlined today are an important step in our continuing efforts to focus the company's priorities, and will result in a healthier, stronger organization that will continue to be an innovator and leader in this industry. I want to sincerely thank the members of the teams affected by these decisions for their contributions in helping build Canopy Growth."

CGC Price Action

Canopy Growth shares were down 3.05% at $14.31 at the time of publication Thursday. 

Related Links:

First & Free Releases CBD Line For National Stress Awareness Day

How The Impending Recession Could Change The Cannabis Industry: 'Everybody Is Going To Raise Capital'

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CGC)

First & Free Releases CBD Line For National Stress Awareness Day
ESPAÑOL • Notas Del Día: Jim Belushi, La Carta de Canopy Sobre Charlotte Figi, Harvard, MindMed, NewLeaf Brands, y Más
How The Impending Recession Could Change The Cannabis Industry: 'Everybody Is Going To Raise Capital'
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 14, 2020
Read The Letter That Canopy Growth's CEO Wrote About Charlotte Figi And Her Legacy
ESPAÑOL • Empresas de Cannabis con Acciones el NYSE y NASDAQ: Una Lista Completa
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Cannabis News Markets Best of Benzinga

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$11.01
-0.38
- 3.34%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$7.65
-0.1606
- 2.06%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.25
-0.0881
- 2.03%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$277.94
0.19
+ 0.07%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
May 30, 2020 - May 31, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
Cannabis Business Summit & Expo
June 15, 2020 - June 17, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
June 20, 2020 - June 21, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, MA
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga