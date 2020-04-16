Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Auxly Subsidiary Dosecann Partners With Medical Cannabis By Shoppers
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 16, 2020 10:36am   Comments
Share:
Auxly Subsidiary Dosecann Partners With Medical Cannabis By Shoppers

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V:XLY) (OTC: CBWTF) reported Wednesday that its subsidiary Dosecann LD Inc. has signed a supply agreement with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Drug Mart’s online medical cannabis platform.

In this manner, Dosecann will supply cannabis products via the platform, making a plethora of its products and brands accessible to Canadian consumers.

The products include chocolates, oils, chewables, and vapes.

The deal has a three-year term, with an option for an extension of an extra two years.

“Having our diverse cannabis product offering with Shoppers allows us to reach a wide group of patients across the country with our quality, science-backed products,” Auxly CEO Hugo Alves said in a statement. “We are proud to partner with Shoppers and look forward to bringing their customers our products, built on Dosecann’s pillars of quality, safety and efficacy.”

Dosecann, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Auxly, produces original cannabis products with wellness features.

Auxly is an international cannabis company founded in 2017, which offers a variety of premium and original cannabis products, covering medical, adult-use and wellness markets. Recently, it has announced obtaining exclusive rights to omega-rich Ahiflower seed oil for use in its products, and several management changes.

Auxly’s shares were trading 1.04% higher at 28 cents per share on Thursday morning.

Related Links:

Cannabis 2.0: The Companies Entering Canada's New Edible, Concentrate, Topical Market

Analyst Dives Into Cannabis 2.0, Says There Are Fewer Suppliers And A More Concentrated Market

Photo courtesy of Auxly

 

 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CBWTF)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 15, 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 14, 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 9, 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 26, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 23, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cannabis industry cannabis salesCannabis News Markets

500 Internal Server Error

Error 500 Internal Server Error

Internal Server Error

Guru Mediation:

Details: cache-bwi5045-BWI 1587055924 2664356692

Varnish cache server

Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
500 Internal Server Error

Error 500 Internal Server Error

Internal Server Error

Guru Mediation:

Details: cache-dca17752-DCA 1587055925 2281977056

Varnish cache server

500 Internal Server Error

Error 500 Internal Server Error

Internal Server Error

Guru Mediation:

Details: cache-dca17720-DCA 1587055925 1201303899

Varnish cache server

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga