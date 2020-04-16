Auxly Subsidiary Dosecann Partners With Medical Cannabis By Shoppers
Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V:XLY) (OTC: CBWTF) reported Wednesday that its subsidiary Dosecann LD Inc. has signed a supply agreement with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Drug Mart’s online medical cannabis platform.
In this manner, Dosecann will supply cannabis products via the platform, making a plethora of its products and brands accessible to Canadian consumers.
The products include chocolates, oils, chewables, and vapes.
The deal has a three-year term, with an option for an extension of an extra two years.
“Having our diverse cannabis product offering with Shoppers allows us to reach a wide group of patients across the country with our quality, science-backed products,” Auxly CEO Hugo Alves said in a statement. “We are proud to partner with Shoppers and look forward to bringing their customers our products, built on Dosecann’s pillars of quality, safety and efficacy.”
Dosecann, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Auxly, produces original cannabis products with wellness features.
Auxly is an international cannabis company founded in 2017, which offers a variety of premium and original cannabis products, covering medical, adult-use and wellness markets. Recently, it has announced obtaining exclusive rights to omega-rich Ahiflower seed oil for use in its products, and several management changes.
Auxly’s shares were trading 1.04% higher at 28 cents per share on Thursday morning.
Related Links:
Cannabis 2.0: The Companies Entering Canada's New Edible, Concentrate, Topical Market
Analyst Dives Into Cannabis 2.0, Says There Are Fewer Suppliers And A More Concentrated Market
Photo courtesy of Auxly
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: cannabis industry cannabis salesCannabis News Markets