Valens GroWorks Commences Trading On Toronto Stock Exchange

Cannabis company Valens GroWorks Corp. (TSX:VLNS) (OTC: VLNCF) confirmed Thursday it has started to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the tickers “VLNS” and “VLNS.WT”.

At the same time, these tickers were removed from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Valens previously announced it has obtained a conditional approval to upgrade to TSX at the end of March. At the time, Valens CEO Tyler Robson referred to this as a “significant milestone" in the company's ongoing efforts to broaden its appeal to a larger shareholder base and raise its profile among the investment community.

"Coming off a record year of growth for the company, this uplisting will work to enhance the liquidity of our stock and enable us to continue building long-term shareholder value," he said.

The Kelowna, British Columbia-headquartered company is currently one of the largest third-party extraction companies in Canada.

Over the past month, it has made a number of announcements, including the launch of cannabis-infused beverages, and a profitable first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Valens GroWork is also aiming to become “the partner of choice” for dominant Canadian and international cannabis brands, offering a variety of professional services such as CO2, and ethanol extraction, analytical testing, white-label product development and production.

Valens GroWorks’ shares closed Wednesday’s market session 8.89% lower at $1.64 per share.

