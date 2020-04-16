Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Canopy Rivers Joint Venture Secures CA$10M Of Secured Debt
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 16, 2020 9:50am   Comments
Share:
Canopy Rivers Joint Venture Secures CA$10M Of Secured Debt

Cannabis oriented venture capital company, Canopy Rivers Inc. (TSX: RIV) (OTC: CNPOFconfirmed Thursday its Ontario-based joint venture PharmHouse revised its syndicated credit facility with the Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO), the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM) and Concentra Bank.

The new terms secure PharmHouse with extra CA$10 million (US$7.13 million) of secured debt financing, added to the previously announced CA$80 million. The original bank debt facility was concluded in January 2019, setting a rate of interest that should average in the mid-to-high 5% per year over the course of three years.

Other changes in the deal also included postponing of the date that demanded principal repayments for one year to March 31, 2021, an increase to interest rate spreads of 25 points, and an increase to the company’s defined guarantee by CA$10 million.

"This incremental debt financing, which comes at a time of significant constraint in capital markets generally, is a testament to the momentum that our joint venture has been building for the past two years," Canopy CFO Eddie Lucarelli said in a statement.

Lucarelli said the announcement signifies "the growing confidence that leading financial institutions have in the quality of the cultivation platform that has been built," and PharmHouse's long-term role in the global cannabis sector."

Canopy River’s shares closed Wednesday’s market session 5.93% lower at 52 cents per share.

Related Links:

Canopy River's Ontario Joint Venture PharmHouse Obtains Health Canada License Amendment

Canopy Rivers Posts Quarterly Net Loss, Withdraws 2020 EBITDA Guidance

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CNPOF)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 15, 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 9, 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 3, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 17, 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 16, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cannabis industry joint ventureCannabis News Markets

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.25
-0.0943
- 2.17%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$11.15
-0.24
- 2.11%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$7.74
-0.075
- 0.96%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$276.15
-1.6
- 0.58%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
May 30, 2020 - May 31, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
Cannabis Business Summit & Expo
June 15, 2020 - June 17, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
June 20, 2020 - June 21, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, MA
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga