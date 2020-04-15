What You Need To Know About Leafly's New Cannabis Delivery Service

Leafly recently launched its Leafly Delivery service in seven states, seeking to meet increased demand and help businesses provide flexible, safer shopping in these COVID-19 times.

This product, a complement to Leafly Pickup, was released ahead of schedule to help serve the spike in demand for cannabis seen following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

In the last month alone, orders on Leafly Pickup have almost tripled, according to the company.

A New Service

Leafly Delivery, like Leafly Pickup, works through an online order fulfillment platform.

Leafly Pickup, available at more than 1,600 retailers in North America, allows consumers to order from participating cannabis stores online and then pick up and pay for purchases in-store or curbside.

Leafly Delivery is currently available in all states that allow cannabis delivery for recreational or medical use, which include Michigan, Maryland, New York, Florida, Nevada, Arizona and Oregon.

Leafly Delivery allows dispensaries who operate their own fleets to streamline online orders with their delivery fulfillment process and will expand into new markets as delivery policy continues to change.

“We’re grateful to everyone working hard to keep essential businesses open and provide cannabis to those who need it most during this unprecedented time, and with Leafly Delivery we’re doing our part to ensure customers can get the products they need safely and easily," Dave Cotter, CPO at Leafly, told Benzinga. "The health and safety of consumers and cannabis workers are paramount, and we look forward to bringing Leafly Delivery to even more local markets as delivery policy continues to change.”

