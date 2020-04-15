Alchemy Podcast: Jim Belushi Talks Weed With Fyllo's Jeff Ragovin And Chad Bronstein

Jim Belushi, founder of Belushi's Farm, joins Fyllo's Jeff Ragovin and Chad Bronstein on the Alchemy Podcast, and discusses why he decided to join the cannabis movement, his plans for growing Belushi’s Farm, his passion for growing and getting his hands dirty along with musings around Cherry Pie and Blues Brothers.

They Alchemy podcast features founders and executives from established cannabis brands. Past guests include Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF), Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF), Jushi Medical, Moxie, Grassroots and Jane Technologies. Some topics that Alchemy has already covered include the role of technology and data analytics in cannabis advertising, cannabis branding, CPG and traditional legacy brands entering the space, the US legalization movement, and compliance strategies for emerging businesses.

Más sobre Jim Belushi y el cannabis en Español en El Planteo.

In addition, recent episodes have touched on the uptick in consumer demand for cannabis products related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and cannabis becoming an ‘essential’ business and critical to people’s well-being during the health crisis.

"We’ve reached a pivotal point in the maturation of cannabis, and as the industry continue to grow, players in the space need a venue to come together and discuss critical issues pertaining to marketing and creativity, among other timely topics,” said Jeff Ragovin, Chief Commercial Officer, Fyllo. "As Fyllo continues to build a next-gen platform supporting the industry’s growth, the Alchemy podcast will become a premier destination for all things cannabis content, and essential listening not just for industry professionals, but also for consumers who are interested in learning more about emerging brands and their business models.”

