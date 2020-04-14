'Tiger King'-Inspired Weed To Donate Proceeds To World Wildlife Fund

It was only a matter of time before the popular Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) show “Tiger King” permeated the cannabis world.

Cannabis brand Moxie has launched two strains inspired by the documentary series, with the dual intention of raising awareness on how captive tigers are treated.

The Long Beach, California-based company will be donating a part of proceeds to help save tigers. For every unit sold, Moxie will be donating $1 to the Tiger Protection Fund, which exists under the realm of the World Wildlife Fund.

"Tiger King" revolves around former zoo operator and convicted felon Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage (aka Joe Exotic), and illustrates how animal abuse was rampant under his watch.

The Moxie strain, dubbed Tiger’s Blood, was bred by crossing Goobers and Wildfire, yielding a citrusy flavor. For its part, Cool Cats Cush, bred by crossing Wildfire and Wedding Cake, delivers a gassy and piney flavor. There will be 1,600 grams of each strain across dispensaries in California sold in 1 gram increments.

The products will be available starting early this week, but are already being sold by pre-order.

The launch is set to coincide with the addition of one more episode.

Moxie explained its intention was to "do something fun and lighthearted," but also raise awareness on behalf of the animals and the poor living conditions that were documented in the show,

“We are proud to be donating some of the proceeds to the Tiger Protection Fund under the World Wildlife Fund to make sure that the underlying cause is not forgotten,” said Tessa Adams, Moxie’s head of marketing.