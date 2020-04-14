BioSteel Sends $2M In Products To Aid Hospitals, First Responders And COVID-19 Patients

BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. has pledged $2 million worth of products to aid hospitals, first responders and patients during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

BioSteel co-founder and co-CEO John Celenza, whose parents were both diagnosed with COVID-19 a few days ago and are currently battling the virus, said the company is fielding hundreds of requests for BioSteel’s Hydration Mix from frontline workers across the U.S. and Canada.

“BioSteel has committed to donating up to $2 million of our Hydration Mix to front-line workers and hospitals during this pandemic,” Celenza told Benzinga. “We want to make sure that these incredibly heroic individuals are staying healthy and hydrated.”

BioSteel is a Canopy Growth Corp (TSX:WEED) (NYSE: CGC) portfolio company co-founded by former NHL pro Michael Cammalleri, who is also co-CEO.

“We need to rally around our front-line workers who are currently putting themselves at risk to keep the rest of us safe, and we want to acknowledge their heroic efforts and support them as much as possible," Celenza said. “The doctors and nurses that have reached out to request our product, and the experience my family has had with the virus has inspired us to support the front-line.”

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.