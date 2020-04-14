Market Overview

Orthogonal Thinker Files For Patent For Its Psilocybin Product, Psilly
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 14, 2020 2:04pm   Comments
Orthogonal Thinker Files For Patent For Its Psilocybin Product, Psilly

Biotechnology company Orthogonal Thinker has filed an application for a proprietary psilocybin product with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

The Kihei, Hawaii-based company, which is focused on whole plant products as well as psychoactive compounds, has leveraged a proprietary formulation that uses natural alkaloids to produce its flagship product, Psilly.

Management said it utilized a portion of the more than $5 million it raised in seed capital to pursue development of the product. 

“Our proprietary psilocybin patent application is a crucial step in advancing our efforts to ensure the viability of our cutting edge medicines," Jason Hobson, CEO of Orthogonal Thinker, told Benzinga. "We couldn’t be more excited or grateful.”

Orthogonal Thinker COO Alex Speiser also hyped up Psilly.

“Anything we do or will do starts from whole plants," Speiser said. "Our proprietary psilocybin molecule was developed to be true to the essence of psilocybin mushrooms and true to the legacy of psychedelic science. We have achieved our goal of coming up with something that is ‘better’ but still has the heart of the whole plant. This has always been and will continue to be the goal with our R&D.”

Photo by Javier Hasse.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Cannabis News Markets Interview

