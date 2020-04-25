Bella Thorne And Cannabis: What's Forbidden Is More Keenly Sought

By Sylvia Muñoz Campo

Anxiety is the most common mental illness in the US, it affects 40 million adults age 18 and older, and the number increases every day.

Many who suffer from this disease are afraid of the side effects of the traditional recommended treatments such as pharmaceutical drugs, and someone who can relate is no other than actress, singer, and director Bella Thorne.

From Disney kid to porn director, Bella never ceases to amaze the world with her spontaneous personality and free spirit.

However, she has struggled with anxiety for many years and weed has been the solution to cope with it.

“I have struggled with anxiety for many years, and weed was the one source I found for me to do the most healing,” Thorne has said. “Because of the properties in weed, I have been able to cope with my anxiety in a natural way."

Bella is an advocate of cannabis and is not shy to talk about it, cannabis has been part of her personal wellness regimen for a long time now.

In October of 2019, Bella partnered with Glass House Group, a Californian vertically integrated cannabis and hemp company, to launch her cannabis brand, Forbidden Flowers.

The brand has been a breaking success in all the retail locations across the Golden State that were sold. Everything involved in the creation of Forbidden Flowers was handpicked by Thorne, the entire product line was produced at Glass House Group operation in Santa Barbara under its state-of-the-art facility, and the results are a complete line of indica, sativa and hybrid flowers in different presentations.

Bella states that her brand differs from others because of the care that has been taken in each of the steps to elaborate on the products. From doing everything possible to be 100% organic to caring for the flowers, she says they have taken their time to actually have an excellent product.

But there still more to come, Forbidden Flowers is expected to produce CBD products as well as a hemp line to open new markets outside of California.

Additionally, Thorne wants to spread positivity through his followers by giving them different options and explaining the benefits of CBD. She claims she would love to add it in everything from makeup to skincare and use the power of her social media network to give more information about them.

