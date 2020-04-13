Scoop: CLICK To Launch New Cannabinoid Sprays

CLICK will be launching four new flavors and formulations of its leading product, CLICK Spray, a sublingual mouth spray that delivers 2.5mg of cannabinoids per spray straight to your bloodstream, Benzinga has learned.

Now available throughout dispensaries in California, CLICK Sprays feature luxurious ingredients such as all-natural pineapple extract, lemon extract, calming ginger grass, Boswellia, peppermint and all-natural green tea. Because of their sublingual delivery method, effects can be felt in as little as 6-8 minutes.

"Our new lifestyle brand, CLICK, gives consumers a great-tasting alternative to smoking or vaping in a cutting-edge patent-pending spray bottle. We must do everything we can to not only educate the public on what cannabis is or does but also provide them with easy-to-consume, safe and accurately-dosed products," said CLICK CMO Jared Gray.

The four spray flavors include: