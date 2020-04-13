Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aurora Cannabis Falls After Announcement Of 12-For-1 Reverse Stock Split
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 13, 2020 3:21pm   Comments
Share:
Aurora Cannabis Falls After Announcement Of 12-For-1 Reverse Stock Split

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) plummeted Monday after the Edmonton, Canada-based company announced that it will renew its at-the-market offering of up to $350 million in stock and complete a board-approved 1-for-12 reverse stock split.

The main objective of the latter move is to drive the share price above $1, which is a requirement to remain listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

The reverse stock split is scheduled for May 11.

Aurora said the moves will improve liquidity and help strengthen the balance sheet.

The company “intends to use a portion of this available capacity to provide further balance sheet strength and preserve flexibility given macroeconomic uncertainty caused by COVID-19,” according to Aurora. 

The cannabis company also said it “remains on track with its previously announced business transformation targets, including: (1) material selling, general and administrative cost reductions; (2) significant reductions in capital expenditures; and (3) reducing complexity across the organization.”

Aurora shares were down 14.16% at 75 cents at the time of publication Monday. 

 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACB)

20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
A Complete List Of NYSE And NASDAQ-Listed Cannabis Companies
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 8, 2020
15 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelics Industry News Stories Of The Week
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cannabis industryCannabis News Offerings Stock Split Markets Best of Benzinga

Cannabis Movers

SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$274.81
-3.41
- 1.23%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$11.39
-0.1301
- 1.13%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.30
0.0298
+ 0.7%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$7.85
0.0536
+ 0.69%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
May 30, 2020 - May 31, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
Cannabis Business Summit & Expo
June 15, 2020 - June 17, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
June 20, 2020 - June 21, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, MA
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga