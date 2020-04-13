Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In this week’s rendition, we’ll recap and countdown the top 10 Marijuana and Psychedelic Stock News stories for the week of April 6th – 12th, 2020.

Without further ado, let’s get started.

10. Champignon Brands to Acquire Health Canada Licensed Psychedelic Clinic Operator AltMed

AltMed Owns 75% of a Fully Operational Ketamine Clinic Located Near Toronto, Ontario

Champignon Brands (CSE: SHRM) (OTC: SHRMF) (FRA: 496) announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of AltMed Capital Corp. AltMed is a preeminent Canadian Ketamine clinic operator, psychedelic medicine IP aggregator and novel drug discoverer. AltMed’s Psychedelics clinic is licensed by Health Canada to dose eligible patients with Psilocybin and is the only clinic in Canada able to perform Psilocybin doses under Health Canada approval.

9. Horizons Completes Quarterly Rebalance of its Cannabis ETFs, Here Are Both ETFs Top 10 Holdings Now

Horizon’s 2 Cannabis ETFs Attempt to Mimic the Performance of the North American Marijuana Index and the U.S. Marijuana Companies Index

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) recently completed the quarterly rebalance of its cannabis-focused ETFs Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (TSX: HMMJ) and Horizons U.S. Marijuana Index ETF (NEO: HMUS). Following the rebalance, here’s what the two Cannabis ETFs look like now.

8. These Companies Plan to Use Psychedelic Medicine to End the Opioid Epidemic Once and For All

The Opioid Crisis Has Plagued America for Decades, According to the HHS, it Kills an Estimated 130+ People Per Day

Thanks to recent advancements in psychedelic medicine, there’s renewed hope and optimism surrounding the deadly opioid epidemic. ATAI Life Sciences, DemeRx and MindMed (NEO: MMED) (OTC: MMEDF) (FRA: BGHM) are waging war against opioid addiction By utilizing this one little-known Psychedelic substance.

7. Canntrust Confirms Delisting From NYSE, TSX

The Delisting, Which Was Previously Anticipated After the Company Obtained Creditor Protection, is Now Official

It seems that it’s all over for CannTrust Holdings (TSX: TRST) (NYSE: CTST) shareholders. The company confirmed within a news release that its equity will be delisted from the major exchanges, and that a cease trade order will remain on the equity.

6. Trulieve Reports Record Q4 Revenue, Reaffirms 2020 Guidance Despite COVID-19 Pandemic

Despite the Coronavirus Crisis, Trulieve Reaffirmed its Financial Guidance for 2020

Trulieve (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) announced earnings this week for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2019. The top U.S. multi-state operator (MSO) posted 2019 total revenue of $252.8 million, up 145% year-over-year.

5. Green Thumb Should Weather the COVID Storm Just Fine, says Echelon Wealth

The Analyst Has Put GTII into Echelon’s Top Picks Portfolio for the Second Quarter 2020

Look for leading U.S. multi-state operator (MSO) Green Thumb Industries (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF) (FRA: R9U2) to keep outperforming its peers in these tough market conditions, said Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Andrew Semple in a new report to clients.

4. 3 Ways the Cannabis Industry Will Come Out Stronger From the Coronavirus Pandemic

Next Year Could Look Quite Different for Many Cannabis Stocks

If 2019 was a tough year for the cannabis industry, 2020 could be downright catastrophic. However, as bad as things look today, the industry may get stronger as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are three ways the Marijuana Stocks may actually get stronger as a result of the coronavirus.

3. 4 Canadian Pot Stocks Expected to Be Profitable in 2021

Canadian Pot Stocks Have Been Hammered, But These Select Cannabis Companies are on Track to Deliver the Green Next Year

According to Wall Street, the following four Canadian Cannabis Stocks are on the fast track to becoming profitable in 2021: Organigram (TSX: OGI) (NASDAQ: OGI) (FRA: 0OG), Aphria (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: APHA) (FRA: 10E), MediPharm Labs (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FRA: MLZ) and Valens (TSXV: VLNS) (OTCQX: VGWCF) (FRA: 7LV).

2. Trulieve Cannabis is an Industry Leader, says Beacon Securities

It’s Full Steam Ahead for Trulieve After its Q4 Earnings Came in Strong, says Analyst Russell Stanley

In an update to clients, Stanley reiterated his “Buy” rating and $36 target price, saying Trulieve (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) has one of the best balance sheets in the industry.

1. DEA Deschedules Expidiolex; GW Pharma’s CBD Epilepsy Treatment No Longer a Controlled Substance

The DEA Notification Confirms that Epidiolex, the Only CBD Medicine Approved by the FDA, is No Longer a Controlled Substance Under the U.S. Federal Controlled Substances Act

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) (FRA: GW2A) confirmed it has obtained a notice from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) certifying that its Epidiolex oral solution has been descheduled and is no longer a controlled substance.

