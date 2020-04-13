VGrid Energy Systems Launches Solution For A Renewable-Powered Future

VGrid Energy Systems Inc., a company focused on innovating new solutions in renewable energy, announced Monday the launch of its BioEnergy Server 100.

The company utilizes the business model that is offering its customers "electricity as a service" at a discounted rate to the price they are currently charged for their electricity.

The system is designed to distribute 100 kilowatts of clean, renewable electricity and a form of ultra-pure, highly porous carbon by converting biomass. The system is mobile and it runs on agricultural waste. It’s modular, with 1 milliwatt being provided in a ten system server farm with a compact footprint.

"The advantage of bioenergy is that there is an abundant cheap source of fuel that can provide electricity on-demand," said VGrid CEO Greg Campbell. That's "important for utilities who struggle to manage intermittent sources from solar and wind."

V-Grid Energy teamed up with veterinarians in an attempt to certify the carbon as a cattle feed additive with the California Department of Food and Agriculture.

The company implies the utilization of carbon contributes to curing or preventing SCOURS disease, as well as to an increase in food efficiency and cuts in methane emissions from livestock.

V-Grid Energy partnered with a leading cannabis producer as well, demonstrating a 100% increase in yield in a cannabis indoor grow experiment.