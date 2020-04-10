Champignon Brands Acquires Ketamine Clinic Operator AltMed Capital

Psychedelics research company Champignon Brands (CSE: SHRM) (OTC: SHRMF) announced Friday it is acquiring AltMed Capital Corp.

Run by Dr. Roger McIntyre, AltMed has been operating a ketamine clinic, the Health Canada-approved Canadian Rapid Treatment Centre of Excellence (CRTCE), for more than 18 months now.

Dr. McIntyre is well known in his field, having published more than 600 articles. AltMed’s director, Pat McCutcheon, is the co-founder and CEO of MediPharm Labs (TSX: LABS) (OTC: MEDIF).