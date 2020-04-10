Cannabis Do-Gooders: These Companies Are Lending A Helping Hand Against COVID-19

The current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has put many people in difficult situations. As a result, many in the cannabis industry have come together to support all kinds of charitable initiatives.

Below is a list of companies helping out during these tough times.

Planet 13

Planet 13, operator of the world’s largest cannabis dispensary, partnered with Clark County Social Services to donate 2,000 meals in April to vulnerable stay-at-home seniors and disabled residents.

Planet 13 will utilize its on-site Trece restaurant to prepare 100-meals per day, Monday to Friday, for local seniors who are being served by the county’s Homemaker Home Health Aide program, which provides personal care services.

“This is a very unsettling time for seniors who are at risk every time they leave their homes, and don’t have the means to pay for food delivery services,” said Planet 13 co-CEO Bob Groesbeck. “With our new restaurant, Trece, we are fortunate to have the ability to prepare nutritious and delicious meals for those in need. This is particularly important during Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak’s mandated Stay-at-Home directive.”

Glass House

The nation's healthcare workers face a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE). Glass House Group is getting creative and helping those on the frontlines, along with communities in its own backyard. The California-based company donated more than 1,000 (PPE) gowns to the Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara. The company usually uses these gowns at its greenhouse cultivation facilities in Southern California for pest control.

In addition, Glass House Group's dispensary called the Farmacy Santa Barbara started a Food Bank give back program for kids to still receive a healthy lunch while school is out. It dedicates 5 percent of product sales to the program.

The company also donated $20,000 to its local growers industry association CARP, which is soliciting a larger total goal of $200,000 to immediately support causes in its local community. The group is also starting a local fund called the 93013 Fund (the zip code for the Carpinteria area where the farms are), donating $20,000 and soliciting funds from the community to bring that up to $200,000 to support local causes.

Glass House Group President Graham Farrar commented, “We have deep roots in the medical aspects of cannabis, so when we saw that healthcare workers in own backyard were in need, we got creative and we got busy. It dawned on us that the PPEs that we were using in our grows were virtually the same as the ones used by the healthcare workers, so we reached out to some folks we knew in the community and quickly made it happen.”

Cloudious9

Cloudious 9 made a large donation of infrared thermometers to the San Francisco Bay Area Emergency Services. They hadn’t been able to get these thermometers since January.

“We were able to use our resources and connections to obtain and donate a large number of FDA approved Infrared Thermometers last week to the San Francisco Fire department after we learned that their department was unable to acquire them from their normal procurement channels," Cloudious9 Vice President Dominick Volpini explained. "These infrared thermometers will be used for shift checks to help guard their city firefighters and emergence operations staff against the spread of coronavirus, as well as protect the general public."

Cloudious 9 is currently engaged with a number of other local and state agencies across the U.S. trying to assist in the procurement of critical medical supplies.

"We have connections and direct relationships with a number of N95 mask manufacturers and have sent samples, technical specifications, as well as our sources contact information to a number of local and state agencies in an effort to help them procure these critical supplies," Volpini added. "So far we have been able to get approximately 50,000 N95 masks in the hands of medical professionals.”

Moxie

Moxie is formulating hand sanitizer to donate to hospitals and community members. Once they obtain packaging, all customers will receive hand sanitizers when ordering with their home delivery service.

Moxie has produced 300 gallons of sanitizer thus far, with the intention of producing similar batch sizes over the next month, according to the company's head of marketing, Tessa Adams.

“We will also be producing sanitizer for our local dispensary partners, budtenders, and our customers to receive with delivery," Adams said. "It’s essential for us, during this difficult time, to come together as a community and help, no matter how large or small.”

Bluebird Botanicals

Bluebird Botanicals had an assistance program to offer discounts to veterans, teachers, students, civil servants, low-income families, and those with long-term disabilities that pre-existed the COVID-19 outbreak. The company has since expanded this to offer savings to those who are experiencing financial hardships during the coronavirus.

“In these times of uncertainty and anxiety about the future, we know how hard it can be to stay grounded. While normalcy is in fluctuation, many people may feel it necessary to put their self-care routines on hold," Bluebird’s Chief Brand Officer Michael Harinen said. "That’s why Bluebird is extending extra assistance by offering 30% off to all customers through the end of April. We know CBD won’t solve all the world’s problems, but it could be a good start for some. Our hope is that this offering can help minimize disruption to our customers’ self-care routines.”

Solaris Farms

Solaris Farms has increased safety and cleanliness precautions for employees critical to taking care of all of the plants, and partnered with the Holistically Positive Product Give, administered by the Ogden Foundation, to support patients that cannot afford their medicines through the Community Outreach Medical Center.

The company is also selling their bulk cannabis at a discount to dispensaries to make sure the retail stores can stay above water.

“Creating a safe environment while cannabis is deemed 'essential' added tremendous positive energy for our team, while at the same time all of us observed remaining out of public areas to decrease local and national spreading," Solaris Farms CEO Michael Sassano said. "Also, we put in protocol to reduce PPE usage and remain safe in-order to make sure we were not taking any PPE from needed first-responders during these difficult times. Recently, in-order to give back to the community and create outward good will, Solaris Farms reduced pricing to support locals and partnered with the Holistically Positive Product Give administered by the Ogden Foundation to support patients that cannot afford their medicines through the Community Outreach Medical Center.”

Moon Mother Hemp

Moon Mother Hemp is offering free shipping and financial assistance for those who qualify.

Moon Mother Hemp Director of PR Tori Rerick explained: “As a small, woman-owned business, Moon Mother Hemp is doing our best to care for front line workers in a way that will benefit larger communities. We understand that these workers are going above and beyond and want to offer support for their immune and nervous systems through CBD wellness. We have developed a Buy One Give One Program. We will match the dollar amount of each purchase made in April and add it to our assistance fund. This fund will supply grocery personnel, health care professionals and service workers with free and discounted access to CBD supplements and topicals. We are grateful to those who work tirelessly to protect and provide for the collective.”

ZoneIn CBD

ZoneIn CBD donated 51,000 meals to date, through local food banks. Seeking to further this initiative, they have pledged that, for every product sold on its website, the company they will donate $5 to local food bank Food Lifeline.

“We launched ZoneIn CBD with a mission focused on helping people: ‘Aim Higher. Feel Better. ZoneIn.’ That is our tagline and it applies to all facets of life. We have helped numerous individuals in terms of their journey with CBD and now together we can help the many by donating meals to those in need. As a former Seattle Pro Football Player and hometown resident, I chose Food Lifeline as ZoneIn’s partner because this is my home, my company headquarters and my community,” said co-founder Lofa Tatupu.