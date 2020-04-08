AXIM Biotech Scores Patent For Cannabinoids Nicotine Chewing Gum

Health care solutions company AXIM Biotechnologies Inc (OTC: AXIM) plans to use a new patent to formulate a chewing gum with cannabinoids and nicotine that aids tobacco smokers in overcoming their addiction.

The company, an international firm targeting oncological and cannabinoid research, confirmed Wednesday that i received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the product.

The chewing gum will also be formulated using the company's well-known proprietary chewing gum mechanism.

"AXIM looks to provide a unique and effective solution to the millions of smokers who want to quit smoking," AXIM Biotech CEO John W. Huemoeller II told Benzinga. "With over one billion tobacco smokers worldwide, we have a great opportunity to make a big difference in the $21.8 billion smoking cessation market."

With this new patent issuance, AXIM now holds nine patents, one newly issued allowance and has 13 patents pending. Of these, AXIM is best known for its patent on chewing gum as a delivery mechanism for all cannabinoids, including CBD, THC and the increasingly popular CBG. The company already makes and sells several nutraceutical products including Wellness Gum, Wellness Gum PM, Hole-In-One Gum and Workout Gum.