Rose Capital Taps Julia van Tuyll To Oversee Fundraising

Investor relations executive Julia van Tuyll has joined cannabis investment house Rose Capital as Head of Investor Relations and Fundraising.

Van Tuyll, a Newcastle University alum, brings 20 years of client relations and business development expertise within the private equity industry to her new role at the Greenwich, Connecticut-based firm. She will lead all fundraising initiatives on behalf of Rose Capital and its exclusive cannabis-driven consumer packaged goods platform, BR Brands.

"We are thrilled to welcome Julia and to add her expertise in investor relations and business development to our team's diverse skill-set," Rose Capital CEO Andrew Schweibold said. "Despite the challenges of our current environment, I am confident in the continued growth of cannabis and resiliency of the industry. As the cannabis landscape continues its expansion and evolution on a path to inevitable maturity, Julia's reach and network will help fuel the growth of Rose Capital and its portfolio assets."

Schweibold previously worked with van Tuyll at Vision Capital where she held the position of Investor Relations Manager.

She also worked as Director of Investor Relations at Lion Capital.

"While it's a challenging time, diving into the cannabis industry is an exciting opportunity and I'm delighted to join Rose and BR Brands," van Tuyll said. "Andrew and I have worked together previously and I have tremendous respect for what he and the entire team have built. I look forward to continuing to share that story and helping both organizations solidify their institutional brands."

Last month, BR Brands and Dixie Brands signed an exclusive, binding term sheet to merge. Under the terms of the agreement, BR Brands will combine operations with Dixie, assuming the publicly-traded company through a reverse takeover.

