Why Tilray's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares were trading higher on Wednesday.
A number of cannabis stocks are trading higher, following a Tuesday evening notice from Ontario's Alcohol And Gaming Commission related to "temporary delivery and curb-side pick-up by authorized cannabis retail stores."
Tilray's stock was up 5.49% at $6.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $57.79 and a 52-week low of $2.43.
