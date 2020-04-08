Why Tilray's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares were trading higher on Wednesday.

A number of cannabis stocks are trading higher, following a Tuesday evening notice from Ontario's Alcohol And Gaming Commission related to "temporary delivery and curb-side pick-up by authorized cannabis retail stores."

Tilray's stock was up 5.49% at $6.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $57.79 and a 52-week low of $2.43.

