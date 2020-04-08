Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Tilray's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 08, 2020 9:57am   Comments
Share:
Why Tilray's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares were trading higher on Wednesday.

A number of cannabis stocks are trading higher, following a Tuesday evening notice from Ontario's Alcohol And Gaming Commission related to "temporary delivery and curb-side pick-up by authorized cannabis retail stores."

Tilray's stock was up 5.49% at $6.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $57.79 and a 52-week low of $2.43.

Related Links:

How Legalizing Cannabis Could Ease Government Shortfalls Once Coronavirus Pandemic Is Over

Tilray Falls On Big Q4 Earnings, Sales Miss

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TLRY)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 7, 2020
15 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 6, 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 3, 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 1, 2020
20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingCannabis News Markets Best of Benzinga

Cannabis Movers

SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$268.20
3.02
+ 1.14%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$7.45
-0.05
- 0.67%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$10.99
-0.03
- 0.27%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.14
+ 0%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Women in Cannabis Summit
April 11, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
April 10, 2020 - April 12, 2020
MONTREAL, QC
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
May 30, 2020 - May 31, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga