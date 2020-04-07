New Ganja Goddess Chair Discusses Surge In Deliveries Amid COVID-19

Long before the coronavirus created a new normal, the delivery of consumer packaged goods was on the rise with Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY), Uber Eats and Postmates all emerging as on-demand services.

In such a world, it comes as no surprise that — after cannabis dispensaries in most states were deemed essential amid the COVID-19 pandemic — regulators worked quickly to protect the public by putting in place measures that allowed delivery to flourish.

The Rise Of Online Ordering

Tara Wells, the newly elected chair of the board at California cannabis delivery company Ganja Goddess, recently spoke with Benzinga about new marketplace trends.

“One of the biggest consumer trends right now is the rise of online ordering and delivery of consumer packaged goods (CPGs). In a market like California where 15% of the population embrace regular cannabis use, we’re seeing a big rise in new shoppers ordering products online and having them delivered right to their doorsteps,” she said.

In fact, after the initial 100% surge in sales the company saw right after the coronavirus hit California hard, Ganja Goddess is now experiencing a 20% rise in new repeat customers, who have tried out the company’s platform, and then returned to place additional orders, she explained.

Wells also said that while cannabis acceptance and use has grown in every adult demographic, the majority of the potential cannabis market is still being ignored.

Young males (ages 21-35) are still the largest market share. However, women and boomers are among the fastest growing. In fact, in 2018, female cannabis consumers grew to be 33% of the entire market, yet many companies failed to reach this important and mainstream consumer base.

In these uncertain times, one has to wonder if cannabis delivery will also become a part of our new normal?

Time will tell, but what’s clear is that consumers believe cannabis has inherent value in their lives.