Green Rush Podcast: Punit Seth Of Toast Discusses Recruiting A Former Coca-Cola And AB InBev Executive To Help Him Build His Brand

Punit Seth, CEO, Director and Co-Founder of Toast, a forward thinking cannabis brand delivering full-spectrum CBD and some low-dose THC products, is this week’s guest on The Green Rush! Toast’s has made a lot of noise in the nascent cannabis branding space through its mission of delivering microdosed cannabis products that fit a range of users needs so that they can enjoy cannabis socially but also remain in control and dose themselves appropriately.

Anne was again joined by Nick for this sit down with Punit where the three discuss the impetus for launching Toast, how he was able to successfully recruit a former Coca-Cola and AB InBev executive to join his startup team and how he has been able to build a known brand in an industry with strict rules and regulations. In addition, Punit touches on the rise of CBD and whether its just a fad or something that will continue to grow in popularity as well as the capital crunch facing the industry and how his company has been able to weather the storm while others have taken massive hits.

Punit and his team at Toast are some of the most innovative and creative branding experts within the cannabis space and his insights on building and maintaining consumer loyalty is truly fascinating.

So don’t sit back, lean forward and enjoy!

Punit Seth, CEO, Director and Co-Founder of Toast

Punit is a seasoned strategy and operations management executive with 10+ years of experience and specializations in program management, strategic planning, operations management, people management, coaching, executive communication, human resources management, and turnaround/transformation management. Punit has worked for and advised notable organizations across several industries including: Bridgewater Associates, Accenture, Bank of America, Walgreens, US Department of Commerce, NYC Government, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck, American Express, and more. Punit decided to leave his successful corporate career and focus on starting Toast – a disruptive startup for the world’s fastest growing industry, Cannabis. Punit is a native of Charleston, SC and received his Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems and graduated Summa Cum Laude with General Honors from Clemson University. He also received his MBA from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University.

