Hemp Depot Pivots Production, Starts Making Hand Sanitizer Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Hemp Depot produces hemp CBD wholesale, but as COVID-19 became a pandemic, wholesale orders dropped rapidly, thus creating a need for CEO Andy Rodosevich to keep his staff employed.

This is when he realized that, with some quick changes, he could achieve this goal while also helping respond to the nationwide need for personal protective equipment (PPE).

In seven days, Hemp Depot adapted its production facility to start manufacturing hand sanitizer and found the most urgent need for large quantities with the Colorado government agency operating public transportation, RTD (Regional Transportation District).

“Our chemists quickly shifted gears to create a non-drying hand sanitizer while we rebuilt part of our manufacturing operation to support creating hand sanitizer in quantities great enough to support the nationwide need,” Rodosevich told Benzinga. “In seven days we shifted 20% of production to hand sanitizer in individual and bulk options, supplying government, private businesses, and consumers as we all work to get through these unprecedented times together.”

Colorado's Regional Transportation District, more commonly referred to as RTD, is the regional agency operating public transit services in eight out of the twelve counties in the Denver-Aurora-Boulder area in Colorado. RTD ordered 2,000 bottles to provide a personal bottle for employees with refill pump gallons back at the office, and 55-gallon drum refills to keep those supplied.

"We’ve been seeing orders on our website from all over the U.S. for personal and family use, but also a lot of people buying quantities to donate to essential employees in need. Businesses have also been placing orders that want to provide a supply of sanitizer to their customers at a fair price, especially those still open to physical traffic such as grocery, hardware, and home and garden stores,” Rodosevich concluded.

Image from company website