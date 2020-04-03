Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Choom Continues Canada Expansion With Cannabis Store Acquisition
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 03, 2020 11:15am   Comments
Share:
Choom Continues Canada Expansion With Cannabis Store Acquisition

Choom Holdings Inc. (CSE: CHOO) (OTC: CHOOFconfirmed Friday its acquisition of a retail cannabis store in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

The Vancouver-based cannabis company works on expanding its services across the nation, and this acquisition is part of that plan.

It makes for an attractive investment, considering that the retail store in Niagara Falls has reported unaudited gross sales of around $7 million since its launch in June 2019.

The purchase price was set to $2 million in cash, of which $1.45 million will be taken from the aggregate operating cash flow from the Niagara Store, and $2 million worth of Choom’s shares issued to the vendor.

"Choom is excited to add the Niagara store to its corporately owned portfolio of stores, with its large and loyal customer base and top-tier financial performance," Corey Gillon, Choom's CEO, said in a statement. "Over the coming year, we look forward to growing our presence in the Ontario market and reaching the maximum of 10 stores per operator as quickly as possible.”

Choom’s shares closed Thursday’s market session 7.26% higher at 7 cents per share.

Photo courtesy of Choom.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CHOOF)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Cannabis M&A News Retail Sales Markets

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$10.68
-0.135
- 1.25%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$249.72
-2.21
- 0.88%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$7.23
-0.06
- 0.82%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$3.99
0.0224
+ 0.56%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
Women in Cannabis Summit
April 11, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
April 10, 2020 - April 12, 2020
MONTREAL, QC
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga