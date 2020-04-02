How Accela Keeps Cannabis Commerce Going Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Benzinga is covering every angle of how the coronavirus affects the financial world. For daily updates, sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to reshape daily life across the country, the cannabis industry is adapting.

Many dispensaries remain open as essential businesses during social isolation mandates, and governments are feeling the urgency to transition to online, digital services to manage new modes of operation such as online orders and delivery.

To help agencies tackle these issues, Accela recently announced its new COVID-19 Response Solutions to help address some of the biggest problems of the pandemic and keep essential services moving in the cannabis space and beyond.

The solutions include tools to help licensed delivery drivers meet skyrocketing delivery demand.

Accela has been helping cities and states across the country tackle cannabis regulation for years. Agencies are now using the technology to respond to the current pandemic to keep business moving forward while limiting person-to-person contact.

Applicants can remotely submit required documents, and agency staff can review these from a remote location to continue the licensing process. Inspections can occur virtually, which is critical for an industry centered on compliance.

The solution also has pre-configured record types specific for cannabis delivery services allowing them to come online faster and more efficiently.

Cannabis businesses can use Accela’s Citizen Access portal to continue operations seamlessly without endangering their employees or government agency staff.

“Our new cloud COVID-19 Response Solutions allow cities and states to regulate new kinds of delivery that require little or no human interaction to meet evolving public health needs," Greg Felix, VP of Strategic Solutions at Accela, told Benzinga. "They help support emergency rules involving drive-through pickup windows, curbside and delivery services while at the same time mitigating COVID-19 exposure risks and helping keep up with demand for essential goods and medicine."

Accela heard from cities and states across the country that the company's cloud software for cannabis regulation is also helping agencies review and approve applications while working from home, serving as a way to keep critical government services running.

