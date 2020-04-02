Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

New Highs Debuts New CBG Tincture
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 02, 2020 5:21pm   Comments
Share:
New Highs Debuts New CBG Tincture

New Highs has launched a CBG tincture.

Designed to deliver targeted relief for pain, inflammation and nausea, the tincture contains one of over 120 cannabinoids: CBG or “Cannabigerol.”

CBG is a phyto-cannabinoid that interacts with both the CB1 and CB2 receptors of the endocannabinoid system.

The recently launched CBG Tincture rounds out New Highs' collection of CBD tinctures and topicals aimed at promoting overall wellness. Golden yellow with a mild earthy flavor, New Highs' 2000mg CBG tincture is lab-tested, organic and made in the US with CO2-extracted Full Spectrum Oregon hemp.

All of New Highs tinctures include a proprietary dropper-dose system.

“Already forecasted to be the next CBD in some circles, for many consumers, CBG delivers more specific wellness benefits than CBD. Our newest addition, a 2000mg CBG tincture compliments our collection of wellness-forward CBD essentials,” says founder Sarah Remesch. “Our high-milligram tinctures are created with potent benefits at the forefront of our mission and this CBG tincture offers an option for those seeking even more targeted results.”

Image courtesy of the company.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cannabinoidsCannabis News Markets

Cannabis Movers

SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$251.93
5.89
+ 2.39%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$10.78
0.19
+ 1.79%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$7.28
0.09
+ 1.25%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$3.97
0.0067
+ 0.17%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
Women in Cannabis Summit
April 11, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
April 10, 2020 - April 12, 2020
MONTREAL, QC
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga