New Highs Debuts New CBG Tincture

New Highs has launched a CBG tincture.

Designed to deliver targeted relief for pain, inflammation and nausea, the tincture contains one of over 120 cannabinoids: CBG or “Cannabigerol.”

CBG is a phyto-cannabinoid that interacts with both the CB1 and CB2 receptors of the endocannabinoid system.

The recently launched CBG Tincture rounds out New Highs' collection of CBD tinctures and topicals aimed at promoting overall wellness. Golden yellow with a mild earthy flavor, New Highs' 2000mg CBG tincture is lab-tested, organic and made in the US with CO2-extracted Full Spectrum Oregon hemp.

All of New Highs tinctures include a proprietary dropper-dose system.

“Already forecasted to be the next CBD in some circles, for many consumers, CBG delivers more specific wellness benefits than CBD. Our newest addition, a 2000mg CBG tincture compliments our collection of wellness-forward CBD essentials,” says founder Sarah Remesch. “Our high-milligram tinctures are created with potent benefits at the forefront of our mission and this CBG tincture offers an option for those seeking even more targeted results.”

Image courtesy of the company.