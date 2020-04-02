Michigan Pot Dispensary Freddie's Moves Up Launch Of Home Delivery Service

In the light of the new stay-at-home order in Michigan, a marijuana dispensary in Thetford Township, 20 minutes north of Flint, is pivoting to provide home delivery services on Tuesday for both medical and recreational marijuana products

Freddie's, co-owned by husband-and-wife entrepreneurs Nicole and Barry Goodman, told MLive that the company "accelerated" plans to begin home delivery.

“During these trying times we are doing everything possible to make certain the public has ready access to the marijuana products they use either for medicinal or recreational purposes,” the owners said in a joint statement.

The move comes on the heels of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order requiring the state’s residents and most businesses to stay at home to hinder the spread of coronavirus.

“The virus is spreading exponentially," Whitmer said, adding that projections show that around 7 million Michigan residents, or 70%, could end up being infected.

Freddie’s is pledging to fulfill orders so long as they total a minimum of $50. Delivery costs $6, and the consumer who orders must be the one to receive it.

Costumers can expect their products to be delivered in three hours after placing an order, and they should be aware that the state has restricted cannabis purchases to 2.5 ounces per day.

At the moment, the company offers its delivery services to consumers based in these Michigan zip codes: