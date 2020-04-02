Market Overview

GW Pharma Vet Ethan Russo Launches Endocannabinoid Startup
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 02, 2020 1:00pm   Comments
GW Pharma Vet Ethan Russo Launches Endocannabinoid Startup

Renowned psychopharmacology researcher Ethan Russo is teaming up with cannabis educator Nishi Whiteley to launch a startup.

The company, which has been named CReDO Science LLC, will focus on the research and development of disruptive technologies impacting the endocannabinoid system. It has its efforts in several areas with patents already underway:

  • Developing a new extraction method for cannabis
  • Creating otc products for problems that only have toxic or unsatisfactorily effects
  • Formulating a non-CBD cannabis product with anti-inflammatory effects
  • Crafting a low-priced diagnostic test for two conditions that don’t have existing specific tools
  • Designing a disinfectant that eliminates coronavirus.

“We are very excited to be in a position to investigate and market new products, technologies and diagnostics leveraging the endocannabinoid system that portend to contribute towards meaningful advances in medicine, health and fitness, as well as industrial applications," said Russo, who will oversee the company as CEO. “CReDO Science develops products and diagnostics that should be available internationally without the jurisdictional restrictions related to controlled substances, such as THC.”

Before CReDo, Russo was previously a senior medical advisor at GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH). What’s more, he was appointed as the medical monitor and study coordinator for the Sativex and Epidolex trials, which are considered the only two cannabis-derived pharmaceuticals.

“CReDO Science intends to raise the bar to bring safer and better cannabis products into mainstream commerce for improved endocannabinoid balance," Russo added.

Whiteley, who will take on the role of chief operations officer, is the author of "Chronic Relief: A Guide to Cannabis for the Terminally & Chronically Ill" and a director at the International Cannabis and Cannabinoids Institute.

“With revered medical cannabis expert Dr. Ethan Russo at the helm, we aspire to solve the most important issues of the human endocannabinoid system with safe, non-toxic cannabis-based solutions," Whiteley said.

Pictured: CReDO Founders Ethan Russo and Nishi Whiteley; Photo courtesy of CReDO

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: cannabinoid CBDCannabis News Entrepreneurship Startups Markets General Best of Benzinga

