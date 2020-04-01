Alchemy Podscast: Fyllo's Jeff Ragovin Talks With Cresco Labs' Cory Rothschild

In this episode Jeff Ragovin, Chief Commercial Officer at Fyllo, sits down with Cory Rothschild, SVP of Marketing at Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) to discuss the importance of cannabis branding and the top marketing trends shaping the industry's future compliance strategies.

The Alchemy Podcast is a new cannabis focused series hosted by Jeff Ragovin, Chief Commercial Officer at Fyllo.

Alchemy explores the intersection of cannabis, compliance and creative in the marketing world today. In this episode, Jeff chats with Cory Rothschild, SVP of Brand Marketing at Cresco Labs. Cory spent 5 years leading brand at Gatorade before making his move into the cannabis world. Cresco Labs is helping build the highest quality cannabis brands today and he explores the differences and similarities between marketing a traditional consumer brand vs marketing a cannabis brand. Cory discusses key elements to a successful marketing mix and how technology is playing a big role in compliance. Cory also discusses the challenges and restrictions of marketing digitally to consumers and how to overcome barriers. Upcoming episodes feature Lisa Hurwitz, CMO of Grassroots, Jesse Channon, Chief Growth Officer of Columbia Care, Steven Przybyla, President, Jushi Medical, Prinz Pinakatt, CMO at Airo Brands and many others.

