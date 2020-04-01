Black Dog Grow Technologies Approved To Run Indoor Hemp Research Facility In Colorado

Black Dog Grow Technologies announced Wednesday it has received a license amendment from the Colorado Department of Agriculture to commence indoor cultivation of Farm Bill-compliant hemp flower for indoor grow light research and testing.

This new facility, based in Niwot, Colorado, will allow the company to further refine its lighting spectrum to the unique needs of Cannabis hemp. Key research goals for the company include maximizing yield-per-square-foot, cannabinoid content (CBD, CBG, CBN), and terpene profiles, among others.

“Our ethos is creating the best possible plant grow lights, and to do so, we must back our claims with research,” said Noah Miller, CEO, Black Dog Grow Technologies. “This facility will help us further refine our lighting spectrum to help commercial hemp growers maximize their yield, increase efficiency and push the envelope on what LED grow lights can achieve.”

Image from company website.