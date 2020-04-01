Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Black Dog Grow Technologies Approved To Run Indoor Hemp Research Facility In Colorado
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 01, 2020 3:22pm   Comments
Share:
Black Dog Grow Technologies Approved To Run Indoor Hemp Research Facility In Colorado

Black Dog Grow Technologies announced Wednesday it has received a license amendment from the Colorado Department of Agriculture to commence indoor cultivation of Farm Bill-compliant hemp flower for indoor grow light research and testing.

This new facility, based in Niwot, Colorado, will allow the company to further refine its lighting spectrum to the unique needs of Cannabis hemp. Key research goals for the company include maximizing yield-per-square-foot, cannabinoid content (CBD, CBG, CBN), and terpene profiles, among others. 

“Our ethos is creating the best possible plant grow lights, and to do so, we must back our claims with research,” said Noah Miller, CEO, Black Dog Grow Technologies. “This facility will help us further refine our lighting spectrum to help commercial hemp growers maximize their yield, increase efficiency and push the envelope on what LED grow lights can achieve.”  

Image from company website.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Black Dog Grow Technologies Hemp Indoor HempCannabis News Markets

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$10.53
-0.9323
- 8.14%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$3.96
-0.2894
- 6.81%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$7.26
-0.46
- 5.96%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$245.12
-12.24
- 4.76%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
Women in Cannabis Summit
April 11, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
April 10, 2020 - April 12, 2020
MONTREAL, QC
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga