New Cannabis Products: Stress Kits And A Skincare Line

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga put together a short list of some of the most interesting new cannabis products.

Veritas’ Stress Kits

Veritas Farms Inc. (OTC: VFRM) launched three "Stress Kits" available through April 19, in celebration of Stress Awareness Month and National Stress Awareness Day.

The three stress kits include: Veritas Farms Stress Kit which includes 500 mg Full Spectrum Peppermint Tincture, Mood Zen Roller, Wild Berry CBD Gummies (30-count) and 10 mg CBD capsules for $89.99, Family Stress Kit which includes 500 mg Full Spectrum Peppermint Tincture, Mood Zen Roller, Wild Berry CBD Gummies (30-count), Bacon-Flavored Pet Tincture and 10 mg CBD capsules for $92.99 and Extra Strength Stress Kit which includes 1000 mg Full Spectrum Peppermint Tincture, Mood Zen Roller, Wild Berry CBD Gummies (30-count) and 25mg CBD capsules for $124.99.

“Now more than ever, we know that the community could use some extra support, which is why we carefully crafted our stress kits,” said Alexander Salgado, CEO and co-founder of Veritas Farms. “At Veritas Farms, we have combined our most calming products to give our customers the peace of mind during these stressful times.”

B GREAT’s Skincare Line

B Great, a new health and wellness brand delivering full-spectrum hemp products has launched a unisex and clean skincare line.

The vitamin-packed products deliver anti-inflammatory and anti-aging benefits leveraging the power of CBD. The line, which is designed for all skin types and utilizes a combination of CBD and other natural ingredients to improve the appearance of skin, includes Hemp Antioxidant Cream, Hemp After Shave Serum, Hemp Lip Defense and Hemp Relief & Recovery Cream. The full B Great line of products also includes drinkable Relax Shots for balance and restfulness, Focus Shots for a boost of productive energy, Hemp Oil and Hemp Capsules for stress relief, Hemp Lotion to soothe and hydrate and Hemp Balm for relief from aches.

"We know that consumers have lots of choices when it comes to skincare, so we wanted to create products that really deliver on expectations," says B GREAT Founder and CEO Barbara Goodstein. “After noticing a void in the market, we created a unisex line of skincare products for consumers who want to feel and look amazing, whether they are 25 or 65. The therapeutic properties of CBD can be especially helpful during stressful times and taking care of yourself at home these days is so important.”

