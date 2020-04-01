New Cannabis Products: THC-Free Tinctures, Glass Joints, And A Live Resin Cart

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga put together a short list of some of the most interesting new cannabis products that were recently launched.

Extract Labs’ THC-Free Tinctures

Extract Labs launched a new line of THC-free tinctures.

The first new offering is a 2000 mg Broad Spectrum Tincture which contains 1000mg of CBG and 1000 mg of CBD. The second is a Pure CBD Isolate tincture which contains 2000mg of CBD isolate. Both tinctures are Certified Kosher, Certified Vegan through vegan.org, and use organic coconut oil as their base.

“The market is crowded with full spectrum CBD products containing trace amounts of THC” said Craig Henderson, CEO of Extract Labs. “Many consumers must avoid THC for one reason or another, and until now we’ve only offered a couple of THC-free products. Our new tinctures help round out our offerings, and give more comprehensive options for the consumer to pursue their wellness goals.”

Full Spec Live Resin Vape Carts

Washington-based cultivators, extractors, and technology experts from Leafwerx, Holy Water Technology, and CRTFD, have partnered to launch Full Spec, a line of live resin vape cartridges.

An emerging trend in the cannabis space, live resin vapes are becoming the preferred method of ingestion as a convenient alternative to dabbing. Full Spec’s initial product launch includes a hybrid resin, consisting of live resin and high potency THC in a variety of strains - Nine Pound Hammer #6, Candy Apple, Citrus Sap, and Green Dream. The product is available in AVD 510 Cartridges and PAX Pods and can be found in dispensaries throughout Washington.

"Our name says it all," said Seti, Full Spec creative director. "We capture every part of the plant from terpenes to THC providing our customers with the full spectrum of effects. Whether you're a novice or connoisseur, appreciating cannabis in one of its purest, most potent forms is something everyone can appreciate."

GRAV x Eel River’s Glass Joints

GRAV partnered with Eel River Organics to launch of a line of GRAV Glass Joints in California.

Eel River Organics cannabis is grown through dry farming, a process that produces premium flower in an environmentally sustainable way. The plants are naturally irrigated thanks to the location on the banks of the Eel River, without the use of added water, pesticides, and herbicides. This dry farming process results in a higher cannabinoid and terpene profile than other methods.

Each 7-pack of GRAV Glass Joints ($40) is pre-filled with a total of ⅛ ounce Eel River Organics flower. The line includes four options: Electric (sativa), Cosmic (hybrid), Dreamy (indica), and Levitate (2:1 CBD). GRAV is also offering an optional 7-Pack Filling System for easy refills and an extra Glass Joint Mouthpiece. The packaging is 100% reusable and recyclable.

"We are proud to offer Californians a high-quality, potent, and sustainable way to enjoy this incredible plant," said David Daily, founder and CEO of GRAV.

