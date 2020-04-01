Canopy Growth Names Yanofsky, Lazzarato To Board Of Directors

Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE: CGC)(TSX:WEED) confirmed Wednesday the hiring of Terry Yanofsky and David Lazzarato to the cannabis company's board of directors, effective immediately.

Yanofsky has a vast professional experience with retail companies, previously working as senior vice-president of Sephora Canada, and as the country manager for Bath & Body Works Canada at L Brands.

"I'm thrilled to join Canopy's Board," Yanofsky said. "There is no company better positioned in the emerging global cannabis market, and I look forward to working with Canopy Growth's very talented leadership team to ensure that it remains an innovator and disruptor in the cannabis retail market."

Lazzarato honed his commercial and financial acumen working at Alliance Atlantis Communications, Allstream, Bell Canada and CAE. To Canopy Growth he will also bring an impressive board experience being The Star Group's Chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee.

"I'm honoured to be a member of the Board of Directors at Canopy Growth," Lazzarato said. "I look forward to working with my fellow board members and the entire Canopy Growth leadership team to build on the foundation that has been laid as we expand and transform the company to maintain its position as leader in the cannabis industry."

Judy Schmeling, Chair of the Board of Directors, Canopy Growth welcomed the new members, "It is my pleasure to welcome both Terry and David to the board. Their leadership and experience in highly competitive industries will be instrumental as we focus the business and evolve into an execution-driven operating company.“

Canopy Growth’s shares were trading 0.40% lower at $14.36 on Wednesday.

Related Links:

The Week In Cannabis: Marijuana Stocks Outperform S&P Again As Weed Is Deemed 'Essential' In COVID-19 Times

Cannabis And Coronavirus: HEXO Delays Financial Statements, Canopy Growth Closes Stores

Photo courtesy of Canopy.