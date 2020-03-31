Fyllo To Launch New Software Tool For Compliant Cannabis Advertising

Cannabis technology platform Fyllo is launching a new software tool focused on helping cannabis companies ensure that advertising and other creative content is compliant with applicable state and local regulations.

Dubbed Compass, the new software allows brands to quickly verify compliance using Fyllo’s proprietary Compliance Recognition Technology. With Compass, brands can drag and drop any digital asset such as creative ads, social media posts, and website content for analysis, using advanced artificial intelligence, image recognition, and language processing to analyze text and imagery to detect non-compliant content.

“The ongoing impact of the global public health crisis is proving to be a pivotal moment in the history of the cannabis industry," Chad Bronstein, Fyllo co-founder and CEO told Benzinga. "Cannabis businesses are being declared ‘essential’ in more than a dozen states around the country due to the current pandemic, and Compass and Compliance Recognition Technology are going to help these brands, dispensaries and retailers scale up more efficiently.”

According to Bronstein, Fyllo is developing “tech-enabled solutions that help mitigate compliance issues that would normally prevent emerging businesses from reaching new markets who could benefit from cannabis and CBD immensely.”

Image from company website.