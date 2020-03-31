Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fyllo To Launch New Software Tool For Compliant Cannabis Advertising
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 31, 2020 3:04pm   Comments
Share:
Fyllo To Launch New Software Tool For Compliant Cannabis Advertising

Cannabis technology platform Fyllo is launching a new software tool focused on helping cannabis companies ensure that advertising and other creative content is compliant with applicable state and local regulations.

Dubbed Compass, the new software allows brands to quickly verify compliance using Fyllo’s proprietary Compliance Recognition Technology. With Compass, brands can drag and drop any digital asset such as creative ads, social media posts, and website content for analysis, using advanced artificial intelligence, image recognition, and language processing to analyze text and imagery to detect non-compliant content.

“The ongoing impact of the global public health crisis is proving to be a pivotal moment in the history of the cannabis industry," Chad Bronstein, Fyllo co-founder and CEO told Benzinga. "Cannabis businesses are being declared ‘essential’ in more than a dozen states around the country due to the current pandemic, and Compass and Compliance Recognition Technology are going to help these brands, dispensaries and retailers scale up more efficiently.”

According to Bronstein, Fyllo is developing “tech-enabled solutions that help mitigate compliance issues that would normally prevent emerging businesses from reaching new markets who could benefit from cannabis and CBD immensely.”

Image from company website.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: FylloCannabis News Exclusives Markets Interview

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$11.39
-0.2
- 1.73%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$7.75
-0.12
- 1.52%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$258.51
-3.05
- 1.17%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.30
-0.03
- 0.69%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
Women in Cannabis Summit
April 11, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
April 10, 2020 - April 12, 2020
MONTREAL, QC
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga