Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Halo Delays Deal For North Hollywood Dispensary
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 31, 2020 12:01pm   Comments
Share:
Halo Delays Deal For North Hollywood Dispensary

Halo Labs Inc. (NEO: HALO) (OTC: AGEEF) is postponing a California dispensary deal, blaming the coronavirus outbreak for delaying the acquisition.

The Toronto-based cannabis company said Tuesday it has extended the deadline for closing its North Hollywood purchase from the initial date of March 31 to May 31. The $11 million acquisition was previously announced in January.

The deal includes a 66.67% interest in the North Hollywood dispensary, a 100% interest in retail management company Crimson & Black and a controlling interest in a dispensary applicant, LKJ11 LLC.

TLKJ11 is expected to obtain its license soon now that the audit of the Los Angeles Department of Cannabis Regulations application and licensing process is finalized with satisfying results, the company said.

With almost 4,000-square-feet and a vast parking space, the build-out is projected to be one of North Hollywood’s biggest retail dispensaries. Once the dispensary is opened, Halo is expected to start direct sales of its own branded and white-labeled cannabis products.

“We are pleased with the outcome of the DCR audit report and believe this paves the way for the City of Los Angeles to allow the initial dispensary license recipients to build out and open as soon as possible,” Katharyn Field, President of Halo Labs, said in a statement.

Halo anticipates opening the North Hollywood dispensary by the end of June and launching home delivery in the surrounding area.

"Above all, Halo will implement appropriate measures to ensure that retail operations are mindful of any guidelines still recommended by state and local governments, as well as the CDC, to protect both customers and employees from COVID-19," Field added.

Halo Labs’ shares closed Monday’s market session 8.33% lower at 11 cents per share.

Related Links:

 Halo Labs Pilot Program in California Expects Competitive Cost Advantage

'An Exciting Step': Cannabis Company Halo Labs To Enter California Dispensary Market

Photo courtesy of Halo Labs.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AGEEF)

Halo Labs Pilot Program in California Expects Competitive Cost Advantage
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 25, 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 3, 2020
'An Exciting Step': Cannabis Company Halo Labs To Enter California Dispensary Market
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cannabis industry coronavirusCannabis M&A Entrepreneurship Small Business Markets General Best of Benzinga

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$7.97
0.1001
+ 1.27%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.38
0.0482
+ 1.11%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$11.69
0.1
+ 0.86%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$262.36
0.7989
+ 0.31%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
Women in Cannabis Summit
April 11, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
April 10, 2020 - April 12, 2020
MONTREAL, QC
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga